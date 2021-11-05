CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) – Three men are in the Benton County Jail after Corvallis police said they assaulted a transgender woman and used transphobic and homophobic slurs as they attacked her.
Assault charges were filed against 21-year-old Dylan Guido, 21-year-old Riley Westbrooks and 22-year-old Kyle Rackley. Guido and Westbrooks are also facing bias crime charges.
Police said the assault happened Oct. 24 at a 7-Eleven on Northwest Kings Boulevard. Their investigation led them more than 100 miles south to the Roseburg area, where they arrested those suspects Thursday.
A GoFundMe page has been created for the victim. The organizer wrote the victim was working a graveyard shift at the 7-11 when the three men came in and hurt her so badly, she was hospitalized for two nights.
The victim herself posted an update and said she's doing better but has a fractured nose, shoulder and bruised ribs, along with other severe injuries.
The convenience store is less than a mile from Oregon State University's campus. The university confirmed one of the suspects, Dylan Guido, was a student there until May 2020.
In a statement on Sunday, the university called the attack on the woman alarming, and they said the Pride Center on campus already held an event to support students in light of what happened.
After the arrests were made Thursday, it posted this statement on Facebook:
"This violence has had a significant negative impact on community members and is wholly contrary to our community values. This week’s support of transgender and non-binary community members will continue. It takes all of OSU to create a safe environment for all."
Corvallis police said they take all cases of hate and violence seriously and thanked those who helped them identify the suspects.