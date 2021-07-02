COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has announced arrests related a missing man’s body that was found in February.
The sheriff’s office said on January 11, 30-year-old Kelso resident Joshua Frazier was reported missing. An investigation revealed Frazier may have been assaulted in the 100 block of Pacific Avenue Spur. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, as it occurred outside of city limits.
On February 20, Frazier’s body was located in a body of water near Pacific Avenue Spur. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be exposure and drowning, following blunt force head trauma.
Detectives identified multiple suspects who have been arrested and taken to the Cowlitz County Jail. They are 32-year-old Christina Bergman, 24-year-old James Bigbeaver and 32-year-old Jerrie Larsen. Bergman faces an assault and kidnapping charge. Bigbeaver and Larsen are facing assault charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.