3 businesses to file lawsuit in response to COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three businesses are warning Gov. Kate Brown of their intentions to file a class action lawsuit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawyer for those businesses says they will be seeking financial compensation after being forced to close. The businesses include Bullwinkle's in Wilsonville, North Bend Lanes, and Blush Salon in Albany, with the lawyer saying more businesses could jump on board.
FOX 12 spoke with the lawyer on Tuesday, who says that no one is questioning the authority of the governor to close businesses or saying that her response to the pandemic has been incorrect.
He says that under Oregon law, if a business is forced to close by the government, they must be compensated for it. John DiLorenzo also points out that many other sectors, like state employees, have been compensated by the government while being out of work.
"Small business owners, and there’s thousands of them, have been left to their own devices," DiLorenzo said. "It’s one thing to do things for the good of everyone, but this action questions why is it fair to have only one segment of the population shoulder most of the cost?"
FOX 12 also received a statement form Bullwinkles:
The Governor has determined that the entertainment activities that we provide should not be allowed at our location in Clackamas County. In all other counties throughout the state all entertainment centers with similar or identical activities have been deemed safe and are allowed to be open. Bullwinkle’s is totally committed and dedicated to all of our staff and our guests to provide a safe and healthy environment.
The lawyer representing these businesses says he hopes the governor will come up with a plan for compensation before the lawsuit is filed in a month.
FOX 12 reached out to the governor's office for comment has not heard back, as of Tuesday evening.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
I agree with the idea of filing a lawsuit. Unfortunately, if they do win the case, it will be the taxpayers who foot the bill. I have no problem with that if the politicians who are responsible for flagrantly shutting down businesses when it wasn't necessary are punished either by incarceration or by being sued for damages and losses sustained by these businesses.
