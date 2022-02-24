SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people have been convicted in connection with a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Safeway in west Salem last year, according to the Polk County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened on Feb. 27, 2021, in the Safeway parking lot on Edgewater Street Northwest. The district attorney's office said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot and left with near fatal injuries.

Police: 3 arrested in connection with February shooting in west Salem SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a February shooting that injured one person in west Salem, according to police.

Three people, 22-year-old Colton Thomas James Burr, 21-year-old Austin Mitchell McClure and 24-year-old Katie Taylor Slay, were arrested in April 2021.

The district attorney's office said Burr pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and was sentenced to 90 months in prison. Slay was found guilty of second-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree solicitation to commit murder. She was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

McClure pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a weapon and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.