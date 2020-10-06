3 displaced, cars destroyed after home catches fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Three people were displaced after a home caught fire in Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block Southeast Walnut Street just after 2 p.m. after a resident living at the home reported hearing fire and a small explosion. The resident alerted others to exit the home and called 911 after escaping to a neighbor's house, according to fire officials.
Multiple other 911 callers reported seeing heavy black smoke and flames in the garage, firefighters said, with two cars parked in the driveway destroyed by the flames.
A Hillsboro Fire & Rescue administrative staff member was first on scene and the incident was upgraded to a first alarm. Crews arrived within minutes and created a ‘water curtain’ at the back of the home to prevent fire from spreading to other nearby homes and vegetation. Crews knocked down the fire within five minutes of their initial fire attack and remained on scene to extinguish hot spots and assist residents in salvaging belongings.
Two adults and one adolescent child were displaced due to the fire. No injuries were reported. A fire investigator is working to determine what might have caused of the fire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
