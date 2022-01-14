PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Marcia Marks, her daughter Sandy Price, and Sandy’s daughter Cheree Marks have all worked as TriMet bus drivers.

Marcia said she first got the idea when her kids were little and getting on school buses and thought, “I could do that.”

Years after she first started driving school buses in 1979, Marica made the switch to TriMet and brought her daughter Sandy with her. In 2008, Sandy’s daughter Cheree joined the family tradition.

“I had grown up with TriMet. I’m a TriMet baby,” said Cheree Marks. “On the holidays the worked like Thanksgiving or Christmas, I would ride their bus.”

