HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Three Hillsboro Police Department employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to law enforcement.
The employees quarantined themselves and at home and will remain there as they recover from the illness, the police department said.
The workers were wearing personal protective equipment while working with the community and are not thought to have had significant direct contact with community members.
The department’s nearly 200 employees continue to provide essential services while taking extra precautions and seeking out COVID-19 testing when appropriate, according to department officials.
“We are hoping for a speedy recovery for our three employees, and we hope for the best for all community members affected by COVID-19 in the City of Hillsboro and beyond,” Police Chief Jim Coleman said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
