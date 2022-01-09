PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Three people were taken to the hospital in a two-car crash in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Man dies after boulder falls on vehicle in Columbia River Gorge LYLE, Wash. (KPTV) - A Portland man died on SR-14 in the Columbia River Gorge Friday after a boulder rolled off a hill and landed on his vehicle.

PPB said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Southeast 82nd Avenue just south of Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed at Southeast Ellis Street. At least one person was pinned in a vehicle and extricated.

A total of three people were taken to the hospital. Officers said they were conscious and talking at the scene, and their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers were later told one of the victim’s conditions had deteriorated and the injuries are now life threatening.

The major crash team is investigating.