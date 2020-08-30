PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –Several people were hospitalized on Sunday morning after a three-vehicle crash into an east Portland apartment building.
The crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. in the 13700 block of Southeast Division Street and also damaged a transformer, which caused a power outage in the area, according to Portland police.
Southeast Division Street was closed Sunday morning from 135th Avenue to 140th Avenue while law enforcement was on scene.
Three people were hurt in the crash and sent to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. Investigators believe speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
