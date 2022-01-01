3 injured, 2 severely, in warming fires in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Three people were injured in two different warming fires on Saturday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

+3 3 units burn, 17 people displaced in Hillsboro apartment complex fire HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Fire Department said 17 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

PF&R said at 9 a.m. Saturday, it responded to Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had second-degree burns to one of his hands from the use of an accelerant. They said the man refused to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Everett Street. They found a man and a woman who had severe burns to their lower extremities from a tent fire. They were taken to a hospital. PF&R said the fire started from a loose hose attached to a propane heater inside the tent that leaked. The leak caused an explosion and fire.