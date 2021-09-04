PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said three people have been injured in a shooting at a Pearl District restaurant on Saturday afternoon.
Police said just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to Everybody Eats restaurant at Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. They said there had been a physical fight between known people in the restaurant and, as a group was leaving, shots were fired. There were three people who were shot.
One man says he heard three shots fired here in the Pearl about 115. Says it sounded like a drive-by shooting. And that it looked like shooter aimed at a group sitting outside at a restaurant. He thinks one person was hit by the gunfire. #fox12Oregon @PPBPIO pic.twitter.com/peehnolARg— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 4, 2021
Police said all of the victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, none by ambulance. They said it does not appear any of the injuries are life-threatening.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. They said there was gunfire both inside and outside the restaurant. One suspect has been detained for further investigation.
Just after 5:30 p.m., the streets in the area reopened.
A witness told FOX 12 he heard three shots outside the restaurant and it sounded like a drive-by shooting. He said it looked like a shooter aimed at a group sitting outside the restaurant.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.
Know I shouldn't, and likely won't get posted, but just want to laugh at this point. At the Mayor and Commissioners.
What do they really expect any of their programs to accomplish? Oregon has provided free housing, free food, academic rules that go against any other State in the Unions High School Graduation eligibility, pamper baby reaction teams, less police force. List just keeps growing, and yet the shootings continue.
What failures.
Meanwhile, your mayor and city council are working on an "emergency" declaration regarding the new abortion law in Texas... I have news for you, spineless Ted and the rest of you "leaders"... This shooting stuff is the real emergency because it is happening right here in your city... wake up, folks...
"The Enhanced Community Safety Team"
Now that is funny!
Jo Ann and Ted are responsible. Time to prosecute.
