3 injured in shooting outside Pearl District restaurant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said three people have been injured in a shooting outside of a Pearl District restaurant on Saturday afternoon.
Police said just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to Everybody Eats restaurant at Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. They said there had been a physical fight between known people in the restaurant and as a group was leaving shots were fired. There were three people who were shot.
One man says he heard three shots fired here in the Pearl about 115. Says it sounded like a drive-by shooting. And that it looked like shooter aimed at a group sitting outside at a restaurant. He thinks one person was hit by the gunfire. #fox12Oregon @PPBPIO pic.twitter.com/peehnolARg— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 4, 2021
Police said all of the victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, none by ambulance. They said it does not appear any of the injuries are life-threatening.
PPB did not say if it has any suspects in the shooting. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is responding to investigate.
A witness told FOX 12 he heard three shots outside the restaurant and it sounded like a drive-by shooting. He said it looked like a shooter aimed at a group sitting outside the restaurant.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.
