WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three men have been arrested following an undercover child predator sting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
During the sting on Sept. 23, investigators posed on different social media platforms as young boys and girls. The sheriff's office said multiple people immediately ended their online conversations after learning the person they were talking to identified as a minor.
The sheriff's office said three men contacted the undercover deputies online and were arrested after arriving at a location where they believed they would be meeting a child for sex.
The suspect's were identified as 38-year-old Robert Lee-Olsen, of Beaverton, 32-year-old Andrew Arstill, of Aloha, and 35-year-old Gregory Parker, of Portland. All were arrested for the felony crimes of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office regularly conducts these undercover operations which target child predators. During this sting, the sheriff's office was helped by the Lake Oswego Police Department.