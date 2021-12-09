SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – An infant is believed to be at risk after going missing with her parents.

Zelylah Johnson, less than 3 months old, is believed to be with her mother, Brittany Medley, and her father, Lucas Johnson.

The Oregon Department of Human Services and the Child Welfare Division says Zelylah may be in danger. They said they're searching for her and her parents to "assess Zelylah's safety."

The three were last seen in McMinnville. ODHS did not specify whether Zelylah is in state custody, but they did say that "a small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they ... have gone missing."

If anyone has information about the location of Zelylah, Brittany Medley or Lucas Johnson, ODHS asks you to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).