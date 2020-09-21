PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll reached 529 Monday after the Oregon Health Authority reported three more deaths.
The OHA identified the patients who died as:
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 6 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 54-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 20 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 19 at OHSU. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, the OHA said.
The OHA also announced 201 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon to 30,995 since the pandemic began.
The breakdown of the newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 16
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 4
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 8
- Douglas: 2
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 18
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 28
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 18
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 35
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 4
- Wasco: 10
- Washington: 25
- Yamhill: 1
The OHA debuted a new version of the Oregon COVID-19 Case Demographics and Disease Severity Statewide dashboard, which shows the present case rates per 100,000 people.
The agency said the dashboard will also display the percent of cases by age group, sex, race, and ethnicity that have ever been hospitalized for their illness or have died with COVID-19.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
(2) comments
Again misleading and inflated numbers by the OHA.
Please stop reporting this fear mongering and irrelevant information. First, since the beginning of the pandemic hospital ICU space has been the real issue, not cases. The Health Department Epi graph shows, even when the number of cases have surged, hospitalization has remained relatively steady. Also, while I am sad for these Covid-19 related deaths, consider that in Oregon every day 22 people die of cancer, 19 people die of heart disease, 5 people die of respiratory disease, 5 people die in accidents, 5 people die of strokes, 5 people die of Alzheimer, 3 people die of diabetes, 2 people die of flu/pneumonia, and 24 unborn children are killed. So, Covid-19 related deaths are just part of the tragedy in life that is normal.
