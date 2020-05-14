PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths and 67 more cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
The new deaths from the coronavirus raises the state's death toll to 137, according to OHA
The deaths reported Thursday were a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 11 and died Wednesday at a hospital; a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 22 and died Tuesday at a hospital; and a 66-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on March 29 and died May 4 at a hospital.
OHA said all patients had underlying medical conditions.
The 67 new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Deschutes: 2
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 33
- Multnomah: 19
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla:2
- Washington:2
- Yamhill: 5
There were no new presumptive cases reported Thursday.
OHA said a case originally reported in Clackamas County was later determined not to be a case. Also, a presumptive case reported in Multnomah County was determined not to be a case.
According to OHA, there have been 3,407 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, along with 83,272 negative results.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
MORE:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
gotta keep inflating those numbers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.