PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three of the 11 members of Portland’s Citizen Review Committee have resigned in the past 24 hours, with one member citing violence this weekend as a tipping point.
The committee is a volunteer group that provides oversight of Portland police to help improve accountability. They’re also an advisory body to the independent police review.
The CRC read the three resignation letters aloud Wednesday night, with one person citing the violence this weekend as a tipping point, saying that they could no longer support a “failed system” with “failed leadership”.
A second person said they could no longer be a part of the group because they feel their actions are “undermined by the mayor and the chief of police”, and a third said they resigned because they are moving.
