SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority said the first-ever cases of a serious fungal infection rare to the United States have been diagnosed in Oregon.
OHA said the infection Candida auris has been identified in three patients at Salem Health. It said the fungus is often resistant to multiple antifungal medications.
The Healthcare-Associated Infections Program worked with a laboratory in Seattle and Salem to confirm the cases. The first case was detected at Salem Hospital on Dec. 11 and confirmed on Dec. 17 in a patient who had “recent international health care exposures.”
The other cases were confirmed Monday and last Thursday. Those cases did not have international health care exposures but had epidemiologic links to the first case.
OHA said the Healthcare-Associated Infections Program is leading the investigation and the control measures in place. Candida auris has only recently appeared in the United States.
“Candida auris is an emerging pathogen of concern because it can cause serious infections, particularly in those with serious medical problems, and can be resistant to the antifungal drugs we have to treat it,” Dr. Rebecca Pierce, Healthcare-Associated Infections Program manager, said in a statement. “Fortunately, the organism we’re dealing with in this outbreak appears to respond to existing treatments. Nonetheless, it’s critical that we prevent the spread of the infection.”
Patients who test positive or had a high-risk exposure will be contacted by Salem Health.
OHA said since 2013, there have been more than 1,150 clinical cases of Candida auris in the United States. There have never been any cases identified in Oregon until now.