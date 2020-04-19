3 people die in house fire near Dallas

DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – Three people died, and another person was taken to the hospital following a house fire near Dallas early Sunday.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 900 block of East Ellendale Avenue, located just outside the city limits of Dallas, just after 3 a.m.
When the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments arrived at the scene, they found the home fully involved. The home was believed to be occupied at the time of the fire.
Polk County Public Works was also called to the scene to help with excavation to remove debris so firefighters and deputies could enter the house after the fire was put out.
Deputies determined that three people were able to get out of the house just before fire crews arrived. One was transported to a Portland hospital with significant injuries. The other two were treated at the scene and released.
The sheriff’s office said three people were found dead inside the home. Their names are not being released until all next of kin have been notified.
A neighboring house also had minor damage from the fire, according to the Sheridan/SW Polk/West Valley Fire Districts.
There is no word yet on the cause. The fire remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
Highway 223 was closed for hours while crews were on scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.