MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A home went up in flames in Milwaukie early Friday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Crews responded to a reported fire around 4:45 a.m. in the 16600 block of Southeast Blanton Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a fully involved fire at a home, according to Clackamas Fire. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the heavy flames.
Crews extinguished an early morning house fire on Blanton St. in Milwaukie. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire and quickly went to work to extinguish. The building was searched to make sure everyone was out. No injuries have been reported, 3 people have been displaced. pic.twitter.com/f2VeUnXBqF— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) June 11, 2021
The house was searched to confirm the residents made it out safely. No injuries were reported, and three people were displaced from the home. The cause of the fire is not currently known.
