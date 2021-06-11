MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A home went up in flames in Milwaukie early Friday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Crews responded to a reported fire around 4:45 a.m. in the 16600 block of Southeast Blanton Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a fully involved fire at a home, according to Clackamas Fire. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the heavy flames.

The house was searched to confirm the residents made it out safely. No injuries were reported, and three people were displaced from the home. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

