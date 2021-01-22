CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - An early morning fire has displaced three people from their Clackamas home.
At about 3:41 a.m., crews were called out to a residential fire in the 15100 block of Banner Court. Clackamas Fire said several 911 callers reported hearing an explosion and saw fire showing from the home.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a large amount of smoke and fire showing from the back side of the home.
According to Clackamas Fire, there were reports that an elderly man may still be inside the home. Crews searched through the smoke, but the man was located safely outside.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and confined the fire to the exterior of the home.
Clackamas Fire said there was some smoke damage in the home, which displaced three people. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.