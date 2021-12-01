WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were killed in a wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 84 near The Dalles on Tuesday evening.
Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near milepost 89, about two miles east of The Dalles.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a Subaru Forester was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a Kia Sorrento. OSP said both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames immediately after impact.
The driver of the Subaru, 32-year-old Colin Leas, of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia, 35-year-old Jessica Treadwell, of Condon, and a passenger, 56-year-old Lorena Sparkman, of Condon, were also pronounced dead after the crash.
The eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed for about two and a half hours during the crash investigation. The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.