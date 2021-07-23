3 people shot, 1 seriously injured, at bar in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were hospitalized Thursday night, one with serious injuries, after a shooting at a bar in northeast Portland.
Portland police said officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just after 10 p.m. According to police, three people were hurt in the shooting. One of the victims had serious, possibly life threatening injuries. The other two victims’ injuries were described as non-life threatening. All three were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
The shooting is under investigation. Police said no arrests have been made and did not release any suspect information. None of the victims have been identified and their current conditions are not known.
Is pathetic Ted Wheeler going to give a news conference on how sad he is?
