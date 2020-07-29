3 people taken to hospital following Vancouver apartment fire

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Vancouver Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. at the Autumn Chase Apartments off of Northeast 7th Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and were mopping up.
A man who lives in the apartment complex shared this video with us of the fire burning in NE Vancouver. He’s really glad everyone got out pic.twitter.com/h3M7iihc5g— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) July 30, 2020
There is no word on the conditions of the three people who were hurt.
One person was rescued from a second-story balcony by firefighters.
The Vancouver Fire Department says it is still working to determine the cause of the fire.
They’re not yet sure exactly how many units were damaged, but a spokesman says a number of people won’t be able to return to their homes Wednesday evening.
FOX 12 spoke with one man who says the fire started in his next-door neighbor’s home.
He says he was sitting on the couch watching TV when he smelled some smoke and then heard his neighbor screaming for help.
“My neighbor screamed ‘fire,’ she’s saying ‘help.’ So I just put on my shoes and I run outside and she’s standing there pointing, and I run out to the corner of the building and I just looked through her window and her kitchen’s in flames, and so I just ran to the neighbor and knocked on his door but he wasn’t home,” he said.
Several fire engines were dispatched to the fire. Vancouver Fire says that was necessary not only because the size of the fire, but also because of the hot weather conditions that are much more difficult for firefighters to work in.
Firefighters say the Red Cross is responding to help the families affected by the fire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
