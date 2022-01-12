PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three players from Portland Thorns FC were named to the 25-player roster for the U.S. Women's National Team training camp.

The club announced Wednesday that midfielder Lindsey Horan, forward Morgan Weaver and forward Sophia Smith were named to the training camp roster. The training camp is scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas from Jan. 19-28.

Most recently, Horan played two full 90-minute matches against Australia in the final USWNT friendlies of 2021, tallying her 25th international goal in a 3-0 result on Nov. 26. The club said Smith traveled to Australia with the team for their November friendlies, but did not feature.

Weaver earned her first call-up to the full national team in November 2021, traveling with the USWNT to Australia for two matches

Goalie Bella Bixby re-signs with Portland Thorns FC PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns FC announced Wednesday that the club has re-signed goalkeeper Bella Bixby to a three-year contract.

The USWNT will kick off 2022 competition on Feb. 17, hosting the SheBelieves Cup in Carson, California, and Frisco, Texas, facing off against the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland in the tournament.