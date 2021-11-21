WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A crash closed Tualatin Valley Highway and sent three people to the hospital in Hillsboro Sunday afternoon.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to TV Highway and Southwest 17th Avenue. It said three people had to be extricated from cars. They were all taken to a hospital. The fire department did not release their conditions.

As of 2 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation reported all lanes of TV Highway had reopened.

The Hillsboro Police Department told FOX 12 a speeding car lost control, hit two other cars and rolled over. The driver of the first car was taken to OHSU.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is being assisted by Cornelius Fire, HPD and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

