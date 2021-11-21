WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A crash closed Tualatin Valley Highway and sent three people to the hospital in Hillsboro Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: SW TV Hwy crash -patients have been extricated. Three total patients being transported to local hospitals. Roads remained blocked west/eastbound. @WCSOOregon @HillsboroPolice @MetroWestAmb @washcoroads pic.twitter.com/AuMGGsVbk2— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) November 21, 2021
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to TV Highway and Southwest 17th Avenue. It said three people had to be extricated from cars. They were all taken to a hospital. The fire department did not release their conditions.
As of 2 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation reported all lanes of TV Highway had reopened.
The Hillsboro Police Department told FOX 12 a speeding car lost control, hit two other cars and rolled over. The driver of the first car was taken to OHSU.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is being assisted by Cornelius Fire, HPD and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.