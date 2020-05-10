KEIZER, OR (KPTV) –Three teenagers were injured in a stabbing in Keizer Saturday evening.
Just after 10:45 p.m., Keizer police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Holly Court Northeast.
Police say three young men from Salem – one 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds – sustained stab wounds.
All three were transported to Salem Health to be treated. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Detectives are actively investigating the stabbing and determined there is no threat to public safety.
No additional information was released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Andy Phelps at 503-856-3497.
