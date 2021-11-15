3 teens arrested after armed robbery in NE Portland; handgun seized by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three teenage boys were arrested Sunday afternoon following an armed robbery near Fernhill Park in northeast Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to the robbery call at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of Fernhill Park, located in the 6000 block of Northeast 37th Avenue. Police said the victim reported three suspects demanded her car keys. The victim was able to provide descriptions of the suspects and reported that two of them were armed with handguns.
Officers arrived to the area and located one suspect. Police said a handgun was found under a vehicle near where the suspect was arrested.
According to police, a K-9 supervisor saw the other two suspects go over a fence. A perimeter was set up and streets were closed from Northeast 38th Avenue to Northeast 42nd Avenue and from Northeast Lombard Street to Northeast Holman Street. A reverse 911 call was used to notify people living in the area to remain in place.
After calling for the suspects to surrender over the PA system, the two outstanding suspects came out of hiding and were taken into custody. The suspects were male juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17. All three were charged with first-degree robbery.
The handgun that was recovered was found to be stolen, according to police. The second handgun was not located.