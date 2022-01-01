HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Fire Department said 15 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

HFD said just before 11 a.m. Saturday, it responded to the 1100 block of East Main Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an apartment building on fire. They said three out of 10 units burned. They eventually got the fire under control. There were no injuries.

A total of 15 people were displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross. TriMet also provided a bus for the victims to stay warm.

HFD said the cause is under investigation.