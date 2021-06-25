ROWENA, OR (KPTV) – Three wildfires caused the closures of westbound Highway 30 and westbound Interstate 84 temporarily in the Columbia River Gorge west of The Dalles and troopers have ordered an evacuation notice for residents in the Rowena area.
The Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District tweeted at 11:15 a.m. that firefighters responded to the fires. According to Oregon State Police, the cause of the fires is unknown. OSP said from 5220 to 6090 on Hwy 30 were under a Level 3 – Go Now evacuation as of noon. The Oregon Dept. of Transportation said I-84 WB was temporarily closed about eight miles west of The Dalles.
Highway 30 WB was closed between milepost 66 and 72. ODOT reported the roadway reopened just before 2 p.m.
UPDATE: Westbound lanes of I-84 have re-opened between MP 76-80. US 30, Historic Columbia River Hwy, remains closed between MP 66 - 72 due to #wildfire in the area. #pdxtraffic #orwx #pdxtst— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) June 25, 2021
The public should avoid the area as crews fight the fires. Drivers can find traffic updates on TripCheck.com and the FOX 12 live traffic map.
🔥🔥🔥 Multiple fires reported and being responded to in Rowena. Fires started between railroad tracks and I-84. W-bound is currently closed and being re-routed in The Dalles. E-bound is backed up. Rowena residents are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/ptu34VtzN2— ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) June 25, 2021
At about 1:45 p.m., ODF said the fires have been extinguished and are estimated at about 10 acres, combined. Firefighters are continuing to secure the perimeter and begin mop-up within the interior.
(1) comment
Well duh..if the fires are right next to highways, then they were caused by someone tossing a cigarette out the window. I can't believe people still do that, especially with such dry conditions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.