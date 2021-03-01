HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - More than two dozen firefighters responded to a large garage fire in Hillsboro on Sunday morning.
At about 10:17 a.m., Hillsboro Fire crews were called out to a fire at 815 Northeast 67th Avenue. The 911 caller reported explosions coming from a garage, along with flames and smoke showing through a window.
The first crew arrived to the scene and found a 2,500 square-foot, two-story garage with active fire.
The garage was searched and no one was found inside.
Officials said the fire moved quickly through the garage and the second-story floor began to lose its structural integrity.
Firefighters extinguished the body of the fire and contained it to the garage building.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say 30 firefighters in total responded to the incident. Hillsboro Fire was assisted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Metro West Ambulance, Hillsboro Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NW Natural, and Portland General Electric.
A fire investigator determined the area of origin for the fire was in the second-story storage area of the garage. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Better defund the fire department to much presences !
