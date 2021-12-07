SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KPTV) – A five-day strike began Monday at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Over 300 healthcare workers from the facility are currently participating in the strike, claiming unfair labor practices by the hospital.

This isn’t the first unfair labor strike for the workers. Previously, employees participated in a two-day strike in October alleging unfair labor practices by the hospital, saying that management is interfering with their rights as union members.

Workers allege despite several bargaining sessions with a federal mediator following the first strike, management still hasn’t addressed safety concerns for patients and workers. In addition, since the last strike, workers allege that management has engaged in more unfair labor practices, including failing to bargain over a COVID vaccine policy and “preventing workers from exercising their rights.

Kaiser, employees' union come to agreement, strike averted PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A healthcare employee union and Kaiser Permanente reached an agreement on a new contract on Saturday, averting a possi…

“It’s extremely disappointing that McKenzie-Willamette management continues to ignore our safety concerns and to stonewall bargaining when so much is at stake,” said certified nursing assistant Aaron Green. “We take great pride in providing quality care for our patients and serving our community. And when you’re not safe, you have to stand up and do something about it. You cannot ever bargain away your safety and the safety of your patients.”

Representatives from the union SEIU 49 said workers are also seeking “a new union contract with management that includes safe staffing, fair wages, COVID protections, contained healthcare increases, and keeps good jobs at the hospital.”

In response, Jana Waterman, Vice President of Business Development at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, said offers from the hospital have been fair and generous.

"Compared to the most recent union contract, the hospital offered multiple proposals that include generous wage increases and market adjustments for several positions," said Waterman. "The SEIU denied the proposals to increase wages and is conducting a strike this week. This is an unfortunate outcome at any time, but especially during the holiday season and as we continue to manage a challenging public health crisis."

McKenzie-Willamette remains focused on patient care and supporting our community. We will implement our contingency plan, including additional staffing, and hospital operations will continue uninterrupted. All inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services will be available throughout the strike period.

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center is one of only two Oregon for-profit hospitals and is owned by Tennessee-based corporation Quorum Health Corp.