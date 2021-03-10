PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced two new COVID-related deaths in its daily report on the pandemic Wednesday.
To date, 2,305 Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, according to the OHA.
The agency also reported 306 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total to 158,291.
The patients who died were identified as:
- A 73-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 15 and died on March 8 Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
A breakdown of the new cases reported Tuesday by county is as follows:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 23
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 19
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 17
- Douglas: 12
- Grant: 6
- Jackson: 21
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 17
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 15
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 29
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 61
- Umatilla: 6
- Union: 2
- Washington: 36
- Yamhill: 8
On Monday, the OHA said number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 122, which is 12 fewer than Tuesday. There were 22 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is nine fewer than Tuesday.
Regarding Oregon’s vaccination efforts, the OHA reported 24,924 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
As of Wednesday, Oregon has administered a cumulative total of 1,204,418 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,542,635 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
