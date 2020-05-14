PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thirty-one Oregon counties have been approved to begin Phase 1 of reopening, Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday.
While majority of the counties that applied have been approved to reopen on Friday, applications for Marion County and Polk County were not approved due to a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with some cases that could not be traced.
Gov. Brown said applications for three counties - Jefferson, Morrow and Umatilla - remained under review Thursday morning. By late Thursday afternoon, those three counties had been approved, as well.
The 28 counties approved for Phase 1 reopening are:
- Baker
- Benton
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Curry
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Harney
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Malheur
- Morrow
- Sherman
- Tillamook
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
- Yamhill
Thirty-three of the 36 counties in Oregon applied to reopen for Phase 1. Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties have chosen to wait until they're better prepared.
Multnomah County officials reported Thursday it was unclear when they would submit an application.
FOX 12 asked Gov. Brown whether people living in counties that have not reopened should travel to counties that are approved. The governor said she knows it's hard, but people in the Portland metro area are advised to limit travel and be thoughtful to fellow Oregonians and to not overwhelm the counties that are approved to reopen.
Under Phase 1, sit-down restaurants and bars, barbers and salons, and gyms can open but in a limited capacity and must follow strict guidelines that differ based on each sector.
Gov. Brown says in-person gatherings up to 25 people are allowed too, but people need to continue practicing physical distancing.
In order to have been approved for Phase 1 of reopening, counties must prove that they meet these prerequisites:
- Declining prevalence of COVID-19
- Minimum testing regimen
- Contact tracing system
- Isolation/quarantine facilities
- Finalized statewide sector guidelines
- Sufficient health care capacity
- Sufficient PPE supply
In counties not entering Phase I, the following guidelines take effect or remain in effect beginning Friday:
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and credit unions, and gas stations are all open.
- Restaurants are open for take-out service only.
- Stand alone retail operations are open provided they meet required safety and physical distancing guidelines.
- Indoor and outdoor malls are closed.
- Local outdoor recreation activities are open, including many state parks.
- Non-emergency medical care, dentist offices and veterinary care are open and operating, provided they meet required safety guidelines.
- Local cultural, civic and faith gatherings are allowed for up to 25 people provided physical distancing can be in place.
- Local social gatherings over 10 people are prohibited and those under 10 people must use physical distancing.
- Personal care services such as salons and barbers, as well as gyms, are closed.
- Child care is open under certain restrictions, with priority placements for children of health care workers, first responders, and frontline workers.
Summer camp and summer school program guidelines are forthcoming.
For more on county application statuses, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/reopening-oregon#countyStatuses.
