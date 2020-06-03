(KPTV) - The majority of Oregon counties are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 reopening, Gov. Kate Brown said in a news conference on Wednesday.
Thirty-one of the state's 36 counties can now submit applications to move into Phase 2. As of Wednesday morning, 28 of those counties had submitted applications.
Gov. Brown said she would announce which counties are approved for the next phase on Thursday.
After 21 days in Phase 1, counties that have continued to meet the prerequisites and are succeeding in controlling COVID-19 may be able to enter Phase 2.
Oregon Health Authority's Director Patrick Allen said the COVID-19 situation in Oregon is "stable."
"As stores, salons and restaurants have reopened across the state, COVID-19 has not re-emerged with renewed ferocity. Two weeks ago, Oregon had the 5th lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the nation – today we have the 4th lowest rate," Allen said. "Newly reported cases have been on the decline until very recently. Over the past two weeks we have seen a decline in new cases, until recently, when we saw a small percentage increase. Testing also increased, and we believe some of the jump in new cases is a product of more testing."
Allen said there were 17,447 tests conducted last week, which was the highest weekly total since Oregon's first case was diagnosed at the end of February. He said the state has the ability to conduct more.
Under Phase 2, bars and restaurants will be able to stay open until midnight; pools, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and arcades can open with social distancing and sanitation guidelines in place; some recreational sports will be able to resume; and social, civic, and faith-based gatherings can meet in larger, physically-distanced groups.
Gov. Brown also announced that in Phase 2, college athletes can begin training mid-June.
Multnomah County is the only Oregon county yet to apply for Phase 1 reopening. County officials say that if progress to meet requirements goes accordingly, they will submit an application on Friday with a reopening date of June 12.
For more information about reopening framework, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-Reopening-Framework.
(1) comment
Maybe now this recall petition will get some good traction and we can finally get rid of her before she completely decimates this state.
