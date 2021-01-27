32-year-old owner of Portland cocktail bar Tropicale dies of COVID-19 complications

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The owner of the popular Portland cocktail bar Tropicale passed away from COVID-19.
He was only 32 years old, and his business partner said he was perfectly healthy.
In social media posts, the Tropicale family shared that their beloved owner Alfredo Climaco passed away Tuesday of complications related to COVID-19.
He'd become known for his fancy cocktails. The post called him a "vibrant, joyful and generous pina colada king" and a "loving son, brother and father."
"Anyone who crossed his path, he wanted to get what's best for them, do what's best for them, always uplift people, I think that's why him and I got along so well," Ryan Moy, owner of Rollin Fresh, said.
The two opened their businesses in the same spot around the same time, late summer last year.
"I've never seen him frown in the seven months we've been right next to each other," Moy said.
They became fast friends. Moy last saw Climaco just before Christmas and said he became sick soon after.
"I was like, oh ok, he's gonna bounce back, he's healthy as a clam," but Moy said he had to be hospitalized and put on a ventilator before he passed.
Now the Instagram post describes Climaco as a tireless worker with limitless ambition. He immigrated to the US from Mexico in 2010 and learned English in business classes at Portland Community College.
Thursday, there will be an altar at Tropicale for anyone who wants to stop by and pay tribute.
There's also a GoFundMe set up for medical and funeral costs, and part of that will go toward a donation to the Portland Mercado.
