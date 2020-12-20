35 years later, OSU continues to prepare Rose City kids for better future through HOLLA Mentors

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In this most difficult of stretches in life for many suffering financially, mentally and emotionally, there are those who are really helping the ones who need it most.
"Those kids resonate with me because their story is my story. I see myself in them," Eric Knox, HOLLA Mentors Founder & Executive Director, said.
Growing up in Inglewood, California, in South Central LA, Eric Knox arrived on campus in Corvallis in 1984 to play for Ralph Miller's Orange Express at Oregon State.
"Who I was trying to become did not agree with living in LA," Knox said.
Coming from the very communities they strive to serve. HOLLA Mentors is in year eight, a culturally responsible non-profit mentoring organization.
"In the beginning, I wasn't trying to found anything. I was just trying to show up and be present," he said.
Living life in the present tense, HOLLA Mentors has school connections in the east county to walk with kids from kindergarten through high school.
"We are in this for the long term," Knox said.
Thirty-five years into leading tomorrow's leaders today in the Rose City, Coach Knox, who was once Pastor Knox, has seen his work come back around.
"It's a holistic, full circle, generational type of work that we do," he said.
Holla Hoops saw Knox's Benson Techsters win the program's first-ever state title in 2019. Benson High remains the last 6A Oregon champ as the coronavirus continues to keep kids off of the court.
"This has pushed everyone. Particularly our community. COVID has hit Black and Brown communities the hardest," Knox said
HOLLA currently connects 59 one-to-one matches at a time when hope is running low.
"Even though the pandemic has sent people home, our relationships have not changed," he said.
Pivoting and expanding the reach, it's at the core of what HOLLA is and does.
"Our kids live in a society that is structurally, institutionally, systematically aren't built for them, right?" Knox said. "They live in a society of, no, with less opportunities. HOLLA, we're advantageous, and we're dreamers. We think big. For us, we wanted to create a culture of YES! Yes, what do you want to do? Let's do it."
They are preparing young adults for what's next in their wide-open world.
"Where's HOLLA going? We're going to the moon, Baby. We're making it happen!" he said.
They are making it happen now with "hope through HOLLA," a new fund increasing school partnerships and building towards a 2022 launch of the holla academy, a public charter in east county.
"A kid going to school and learning about their history," Knox said. "Creating a curriculum and learning model that is congruent with who they are personally and the culture they represent, so that is what is going to make this whole thing exciting."
