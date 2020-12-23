PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of dogs and puppies from New Mexico are now looking for their forever home through the Oregon Humane Society's Second Chance program.
The 38 dogs and puppies arrived in the state on Tuesday as part of a partnership with the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue. This was the last large transport for the year for the Second Chance program.
OHS says a small group of cats were also on the flight and transferred to the Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood.
“We are so grateful to our partners at the ASPCA for helping these pets come to Oregon,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “I am so proud of OHS’s incredible staff who have worked tirelessly in 2020 to continue to help pets in need.”
This year, more than 4,500 shelter pets got a second chance at a forever home, OHS says.
The dogs and puppies from New Mexico will be available for adoption beginning Saturday. Their profiles will be posted at www.oregonhumane.org/adopt.
Last week, more than 250 guinea pigs were moved to the humane society after being rescued from an "overwhelmed" owner in Lane County. Those guinea pigs are now up for adoption: www.oregonhumane.org/guinea-pig-adoption-questionnaire/.
