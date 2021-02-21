PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Just over 38,000 people are still without power Sunday morning, according to Portland General Electric.
PGE said the number reflects the progress made on Saturday to restoring power to more than 14,000 additional customers. Approximately, 3,000 crews will continue to work 24/7 to restore power.
Power has been restored to approximately 680,000 customers, according to PGE. But they have also discovered more extensive damage than they had expected. The damage caused:
- One-quarter of our customers impacted by this outage to have multiple outages – meaning, as we’ve restored and moved on, we’ve had to go back and repeat the repair work.
- Significant setbacks in our restoration efforts. One example of this comes from work to restore power to customers in Clackamas and Marion counties. As we neared completion of restoring transmission lines to the areas reaching from Colton to North Marion to Salem to Oregon City, additional falling trees and limbs into those lines meant that the restoration efforts were impacted – delaying restoration to 25 associated substations.
- Significant access issues due to downed trees along the roadways.
According to the PGE outage map, these were the numbers of affected customers by the county at 11:00 a.m.
- Clackamas: 13,406
- Marion: 12,629
- Multnomah: 932
- Polk: 1020
- Washington: 20
- Yamhill: 1,585
Additionally, about 36 Pacific Power customers in Oregon were without service as of 11:00 a.m., according to its outage map.
