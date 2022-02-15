VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – 3V3RYDAY GRIND is a clothing brand designed for professionals who work industries where high visibility is apart of safety, like those who work in construction. The founder and owner of the brand, Isis Harris, is a Journeyman Electrician herself.
With each item sold, she is working to break barriers in the industry by not only providing trendy clothing for those in the construction industry but by working to create her own contracting company that would break barriers.
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise stopped by the Vancouver Night Market to talk with the Portland native to find out more.
