PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,311.
The 58 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (3)
- Coos (4)
- Deschutes (2)
- Jefferson (1)
- Josephine (1)
- Linn (3)
- Marion (4)
- Multnomah (29)
- Polk (1)
- Umatilla (1)
- Washington (7)
- Yamhill (1)
Officials also reported four additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 91.
The four deaths reported Sunday were a 51-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 24 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center; a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 12 and died on April 18 at his home; a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 18 and died on April 25 at Adventist Medical Center; and a 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 22 at Salem Hospital.
All four patients had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The OHA says 24 percent of the positive cases – 546 people – have been hospitalized.
Health officials say 249 patients are currently hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 as of Sunday. Of those patients, 71 are in ICU beds and 31 are on ventilators.
There are 280 adult ICU beds, 90 pediatric NICU/PICU beds and 795 ventilators available statewide.
The OHA says 48,964 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. Of those, 46,653 have tested negative.
