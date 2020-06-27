PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four arrests made Friday night after protesters attempted to barricade the Justice Center in downtown Portland.
Portland police said protesters also spray-painted cameras on the building and pointed lasers at officers.
Police issued several warnings to the crowd to leave via a loudspeaker. While clearing the crowd, officers used crowd control munitions, but no CS gas was deployed.
An officer was injured during an arrest and was taken to the hospital, but the injury was non-life threatening.
Police arrested four people during the protest:
- Jonathan Lee, 35 years-old, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, harassment, and an out-of-state warrant
- Eric Gambione, 35 years-old, disorderly conduct II, unlawful use of a laser, resist arrest, and delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)
- August Thompson, 22 years-old, disorderly conduct II, unlawful use of a laser, attempt elude
- Alaric Dinh, 21 years-old, disorderly conduct II, unlawful use of a laser
Police said several calls were made during the demonstration including a report of a person with a gun and someone being shot. They were determined to be false.
