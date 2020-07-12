PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four people lost their lives in just the last three days in Portland. Three of them died less than 24 hours apart.
Earlier this week, Portland police reported a significant jump in shootings. Comparing last July to this July, they say they’ve seen a 240 percent increase.
In just three days, there were three shootings and a stabbing.
On Wednesday at about 4 p.m., police responded to Southeast Water Avenue where they found 32-year-old Cody Vickers stabbed. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect, 52-year-old Stephen Bache, is charged with second degree murder.
Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, police say a man was shot outside Reveal nightclub on Southwest Barbur Boulevard. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, 25-year-old Jordan Clark, was arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge.
Police responded to another shooting around 12:45 p.m. Friday near Southeast Flavel Street and Southeast 84th Avenue.
Family members say the victim killed in this shooting was a bubbly 18-year-old who had just graduated high school.
“It just hurts. I’m just really torn up right now, but she was good people, very good people,” a family member said.
A neighbor named Trisha says she saw the victim and a man arguing.
Trisha says after a car came to pick the man up, the man shot the 18-year-old.
“Me and another neighbor were there with her and they had their hand on her heart to make sure she was still breathing and whatever. And I held her hand and told her ‘they’re coming, they’re coming. Hang on. hang on,’” said Trisha.
Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Shai-India Harris. At this point, there is no information about the suspect in this case.
And just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to another shooting near Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard where a man was shot.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Julian Heredia.
After police responded to the three unconnected deaths in less than 24 hours, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a press release that he is “deeply disturbed by the loss of life our city has seen in such a short time.”
He asks anyone with information to call police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Thanks Kate and Ted
This is what you get when our dear leaders handcuff the police.
