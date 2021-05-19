4 hospitalized after car crashes into pole in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning after a car hit a pole.
Police responded to a reported crash near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 11th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. At the scene, officers found a Subaru had hit a utility pole. Police told FOX 12 that four people were hurt and transported to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries and their current conditions are unknown. Responding officers described this as a serious injury crash.
Car is actually split in two pieces. Horrific. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/UKTTvzj0L7— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 19, 2021
A closure is in place on Hawthorne between 9th and 12th while the crash investigation is underway. As of 5 a.m., police said traffic in the area will be impacted during the crash investigation for the next couple hours. The cause of the crash is not currently known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.