PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Four people were injured in three different warming fires on Saturday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R said at 9 a.m. Saturday, it responded to Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had second-degree burns to one of his hands from the use of an accelerant. They said the man refused to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Everett Street. They found a man and a woman who had severe burns to their lower extremities from a tent fire. They were taken to a hospital. PF&R said the fire started from a loose hose attached to a propane heater inside the tent that leaked. The leak caused an explosion and fire.

PF&R said just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday it responded to a tent at Southwest Oak Street and Southwest Fourth Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a man with second-degree burns to his arm and upper leg. They determined the man lit a candle to stay warm, when it caught his sleeping bag on fire. The man was taken to a burn center with minor injuries.

PF&R wants to remind you to keep heating materials away from combustibles.

A list of shelters in Multnomah County can be found here.