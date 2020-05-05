PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four more people have died in Oregon due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 113, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA on Tuesday morning reported 72 new confirmed cases and eight new presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state total up to 2,839. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 5
- Clatsop: 9
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Josephine: 2
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 13
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 15
- Polk: 19
- Umatilla: 3
- Washington: 5
- Yamhill: 1
Three of the deaths reported on Tuesday involved people with underlying medical conditions; The fourth, Oregon’s 113th COVID-19-related death, involved a man with no known underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.
Oregon’s 110th COVID-19 death involved an 89-year-old man living in Multnomah County. He tested positive on April 14 and died on May 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Oregon’s 111th COVID-19 death involved a 72-year-old man also living in Multnomah County. He tested positive on April 7 and died on May 2 at Adventist Medical Center.
Oregon’s 112th COVID-19 death involved a 71-year-old man also living in Multnomah County. He tested positive on April 24 and died on May 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Oregon’s 113th COVID-19 death involved a 76-year-old man living in Washington County. He tested positive on April 13 and died on May 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center and had no known underlying medical conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county. This week's report can be found here.
