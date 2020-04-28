SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - Four people died following a house fire in Sweet Home Tuesday morning.
At around 6:50 a.m., Sweet Home Fire District was called out to a fire at 1530 Tamarack Street, space #29.
Officials said the fire was reported by a passerby who attempted to alert people inside.
When crews arrived on scene, they found a manufactured home with heavy fire coming from three sides.
According to officials, crews found four people dead inside the home. Their identities have not been released.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Sweet Home Fire investigators, along with the Sweet Home Police Department, Oregon State Fire Marshals Office and Oregon State Police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.