VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Four people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Vancouver Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. at the Autumn Chase Apartments off of Northeast 7th Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and were mopping up.
A man who lives in the apartment complex shared this video with us of the fire burning in NE Vancouver. He’s really glad everyone got out pic.twitter.com/h3M7iihc5g— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) July 30, 2020
Four people were taken to an area hospital due to smoke inhalation.
One person was rescued from a second-story balcony by firefighters.
The Vancouver Fire Department says it is still working to determine the cause of the fire, but it originated in a kitchen.
A total of eight families were displaced. Vancouver Fire says the fire caused more than $153,000 in damage.
FOX 12 spoke with a Comcast technician who says he was working outside when he started to see smoke pouring out of a doorway.
Alex Farias says he shouted into the apartment, but it seemed that nobody was home. He says he then started going door-to-door to warn other neighbors to get out.
“I was really scared for everybody’s lives and I just wanted to make sure I could save as many lives as I could because If that happened to me, I would want someone to do the same thing for me,” Farias said.
FOX 12 also spoke with another man who says the fire started in his next-door neighbor’s apartment.
Hunter Dudley says he was sitting on the couch watching TV when he smelled some smoke and then heard his neighbor screaming for help.
“My neighbor screamed ‘fire,’ she’s saying ‘help.’ So I just put on my shoes and I run outside and she’s standing there pointing, and I run out to the corner of the building and I just looked through her window and her kitchen’s in flames, and so I just ran to the neighbor and knocked on his door but he wasn’t home,” he said.
Dudley says he knocked on neighbors’ doors to make sure they got out OK.
After that, he says he could only watch as the fire grew bigger until crews arrived and put it out.
Now, he’s wondering if any of his belongings are left.
“I was pretty shocked but now that everyone’s safe, it’s mainly just being able to replace, going through the whole insurance policy and all,” Dudley said.
Several fire engines were dispatched to the fire. Vancouver Fire says that was necessary not only because the size of the fire, but also because of the hot weather conditions that are much more difficult for firefighters to work in.
Firefighters say the Red Cross responded to help the families affected by the fire.
