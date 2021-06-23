PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four players from the Portland Thorns FC will be joining the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the club announced Wednesday.
The club says midfielders Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the roster. This will be the third trip to the Olympics for Sauerbrunn. She helped the U.S. win the gold medal at 2012 Olympics and played in all four matches for the USWNT at the 2016 Olympics.
They're going to Tokyo! Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan and AD Franch have been named to the USWNT roster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Details: https://t.co/ye619tZ7WA | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/YaXDGcIZ5T— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) June 23, 2021
The Tokyo Olympics will be the second time for Dunn and Horan. Both made their first Olympic appearance in 2016. This is Franch's first time being named to a roster for the Olympics.
Before the USWNT leaves for Japan, the team will play of pair of Send-Off Series matches against Mexico on July 1 and July 5. In group play at the Olympics, the USWNT will square off against Sweden on July 21, New Zealand on July 24 and Australia on July 27. The quarterfinals are set to take place on July 30 and the semifinals on Aug. 2. The tournament concludes with the bronze medal match on Aug. 5 and the gold medal match on Aug. 6.
