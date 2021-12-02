PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A 400-gallon sewage spill onto 82nd Avenue left crews working through the night Wednesday.

The spill occurred between SE Division Street and SE Harrison Street and was first reported at 11 p.m. before eventually being stopped around 12:15 a.m. Although workers were able to stop the spill, the road remained temporarily closed while workers examined the extent of the damage and hazards.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the cause of the spill was a grease plug obstructing the sanitary sewer main.

Crews worked through the night to restore the sewer service to the affected customers, disinfect the right of way and reopen the area to the public before the morning commute began.

The bureau encourages residents to place grease in a container and then in the trash, not the kitchen drain, stating this was an easily avoidable spill. The also remind residents more than 2,500 miles of Portland’s sewer pipes are over 80 years old